5 Potential Trade Destinations for New Jersey Devils Winger Kyle Palmieri

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

With the NHL's April 12 trade deadline drawing closer, speculation is growing over who could move. New Jersey Devils right winger Kyle Palmieri is one of the notable players garnering attention in the rumor mill. He's among the top 10 on TSN's Trade Bait List and The Athletic's NHL Trade Deadline Big Board.

Acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in 2015, Palmieri has been the Devils' most consistent offensive forward. From 2015-16 to 2019-20, he was their leading scorer in all but one season (2017-18), tallying at least 24 goals each year. He also led them in total scoring during that period with 132 goals and 249 points.

The 30-year-old's production is down this season with six goals and 15 points in 29 games, but that could be reflective of the Devils' low overall production. A speedy, energetic forward, he's fourth among their scorers, just three points behind leader Pavel Zacha.

Palmieri is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in July. His annual average salary has been $4.65 million since 2016-17. He could seek a substantial raise on his next contract.

On March 16, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Palmieri and the Devils are discussing his future, though it doesn't appear anything is imminent. General manager Tom Fitzgerald could entertain offers for the veteran winger if they fail to reach an agreement on an extension before the trade deadline.

Contenders seeking a top-six winger with speed, offensive skills and leadership could pursue Palmieri if he's available.

