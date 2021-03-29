Power Ranking All 30 MLB Lineups at the Start of 2021 Season

0 of 10

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The old adage says that pitching wins championships, but it's awfully difficult to even reach the postseason without a productive offensive attack.

A high-powered lineup can take a lot of pressure off the pitching staff, and last year the highest-scoring team in baseball was the one covered in confetti at the end of the season, as the Los Angeles Dodgers paced the majors with 5.8 runs per game.

After a busy offseason of roster shuffling, it's worth taking an updated look at how all 30 lineups stack up heading into the 2021 season.

Lineups are ranked based on star power, lack of holes, depth and recent production, with each team's projected Opening Day lineup used as the default.

Off we go.

