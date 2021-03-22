Marvin Bagley III Trade Rumors: Pistons Turned Down Kings Offer for Saddiq Bey

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings were reportedly "turned down" by the Detroit Pistons after offering Marvin Bagley III for rookie wing Saddiq Bey in a trade, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Per that report, the Kings have put Bagley on the trade block and it's "no secret within league circles that both sides—Kings and Bagley—are keen on discovering a corridor toward separation. It's been a tumultuous tenure for the often-injured forward, who is currently sidelined with a fractured left hand."

Bagley may not be against a trade, either. In January, his father publicly asked the Kings to trade the young forward on Twitter after Bagley was left out of the fourth quarter in some games, though Bagley avoided any questions on the subject at the time.

It's probably too soon to describe Bagley as a bust. But the 22-year-old hasn't lived up to the expectations that came along with being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, especially considering the Kings passed on players like Luka Doncic (third) and Trae Young (fifth) to select him (Deandre Ayton went first).

Doncic is already a two-time All-Star and was a 2019-20 first-team All-NBA selection. Young was an All-Star last season.

For his career, the 6'11", 235-pound forward has averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. This season he's posted 13.9 points and 7.4 boards in 37 contests, shooting 50.2 percent from the field in the same minutes per game (25.7) as last season.

One of the issues for Bagley is where exactly he fits on the court. His offensive game near the basket screams "center," but he doesn't offer the rim protection the position demands. The Duke product has the athleticism to defend 4s, but his 35.4 three-point percentage has hurt his ability to space the floor, though he was showing signs of improvement on that front as the season wore on.

The Kings settled into largely playing him next to center Richaun Holmes in the starting lineup before Bagley broke his left hand on March 15.

A player like Bey might fit more seamlessly with the Kings and allow Harrison Barnes to play his more natural role as a stretch 4 capable of defending multiple positions. The 21-year-old Bey is averaging 10.5 points per game during his rookie year, shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three.

The Villanova product would help space the floor for the Kings, allowing players like De'Aaron Fox and rookie Tyrese Haliburton more open driving lanes. But for now, it sounds as though the Pistons aren't interested in dealing him for Bagley.