2021 NFL Mock Draft: Updated 1st-Round Predictions After Week 1 of Free Agency

The first full week of 2021 NFL free agency is complete. With the "legal tampering" window opening March 15, teams have had seven days to reach agreements with players. Unsurprisingly, most of the top names are off the board.

Cap spaces are also dwindling around the league, with only seven franchises having $20 million or more available. This means that heading into the second wave of free agency, many teams will be examining budget options as others turn the page to the NFL draft almost entirely.

The draft is the next major event in the NFL offseason and is set to kick off April 29.

Here you will find the current draft order, along with full first-round predictions and a look at some selections that could be influenced by what has transpired since the start of the new league year.