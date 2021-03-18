Texans' Deshaun Watson Being Investigated by NFL over Sexual Assault Allegations

Sam Craft/Associated Press

The NFL is investigating multiple allegations of sexual assault against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"The matter is under review of the personal conduct policy," the league said in a statement, per Marc Berman of Fox 26 in Houston.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle noted Lisa Friel, who is the NFL's special counsel of investigations, is leading the investigation into the multiple civil lawsuits that have already been filed against Watson.

"The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson," the Texans said in a statement. "We will stay in close contact with the league as they do. We continue to take this and all matters involving anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We do not anticipate making any additional statements until the NFL’s investigation concludes."

Attorney Tony Buzbee announced on his Instagram page that he filed the third of six lawsuits and called it the "most egregious, to date." He also explained he isn't filing the suits for money or fame.

Sarah Barshop of ESPN reported the third civil lawsuit alleged Watson forced a massage therapist to have oral sex with him.

According to the lawsuit, the quarterback contacted the plaintiff through Instagram. The woman said Watson "got more aggressive, forcefully telling her to move her hand down to his pubic area" during the massage and left her feeling "intimidated and threatened."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The plaintiff said she "did not consent" when Watson, who threatened her career, forced her to perform oral sex.

"Watson's behavior is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women," the lawsuit read.

The allegations echoed some in the initial lawsuit TMZ Sports obtained. According to that lawsuit, Watson reached out to a massage therapist on Instagram and left her "shocked and mortified" when he exposed his erect penis and "purposely touched [Jane Doe's] hand with the tip."

He allegedly threatened her career as well.

On Tuesday night, Watson posted a statement on Twitter denying the allegations and saying he was approached about a "baseless six-figure settlement" before any lawsuit was filed. He also said, "I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect."

Watson's future with the Texans has been a major talking point this offseason after he requested a trade in January.