Attorney: Deshaun Watson to Face 3 Additional Assault Lawsuits

Three more women will file lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Attorney Tony Buzbee wrote a message on his Instagram page explaining he will file the second of four total cases that allege assault against Watson on Wednesday. He said he would not explain the details in the Instagram post and added, "Since filing the first case yesterday, I have had several death threats and multiple people have harassed my children."

Buzbee filed the first lawsuit against the quarterback on behalf of a masseuse and told Isiah Carey of Fox 26 in Houston that "Watson went too far" while receiving a massage.

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado shared the attorney's statement regarding the first lawsuit:

TMZ Sports obtained the initial lawsuit and noted the woman said Watson was looking for a massage when he contacted her on Instagram in March 2020. She said the Clemson product made it clear he wanted to engage in a sexual encounter and had a small towel covering his groin.

The woman said she ended the massage and was "shocked and mortified" after he exposed his erect penis and "purposely touched [Jane Doe's] hand with the tip."

She said Watson then threatened her by saying, "I know you have a career and a reputation, and I know you would hate for someone to mess with yours, just like I don't want anyone messing with mine."

Watson issued a statement after the initial lawsuit was filed:

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me ⁠– it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

The Texans released a statement as well.

"We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night," they said. "This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon. We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."

Watson requested a trade away from the Texans earlier this offseason.