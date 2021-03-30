How WWE Must Continue to Evolve in Order to Keep WrestleMania a Mainstream Event

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

What is the end goal in professional wrestling? This is a sport that goes year round and is built on the blood, sweat and tears of generation after generation of passionate athletes. The only true conclusion for a wrestler is retirement.

Except there is something that comes before. Retirement may be the end of the story, but it is not the climax. What wrestlers seek ultimately is a legacy that lives beyond, a moment that will forever be spoken about long after they step out of the ring for the last time.

While WWE may not prescribe to the notion of professional wrestling anymore, using the term "sports entertainment" instead, that notion of seeking a lasting moment is woven into the DNA of even the company's biggest event, WrestleMania.

It goes by so many names: The Show of Shows, The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Showcase of the Immortals, The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment, The Granddaddy of Them All.

The message is always clear: This is where legends are made.

WrestleMania has such a unique legacy that everyone looks upon it with awe. No one wants to miss it, and everyone wants a chance to create their moment.

Along the way, though, the event's legacy has faltered. It often hasn't reach the heights expected of a showpiece that is so monumental. The moments that define wrestling have been less pronounced than in eras past.

This is the reason WrestleMania must continue to evolve. The Superstars of WWE need this event more than any other, to create a legacy that will far exceed their own mark. They need a night that feels as big today as it did in each era that preceded it.

So, how does WWE keep its marquee pay-per-view relevant? Read on for some ideas.