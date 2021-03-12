Realistic NFL Trade Scenarios That Could Shake the NFL in 2021

1 of 6

Cleveland Browns get: 2021 fourth-round pick (No. 131 via LAR)

Jacksonville Jaguars get: TE David Njoku

The Browns are at a crossroads this offseason and must put together a strong free agency in order to build on their first postseason appearance in almost two decades. Gathering more weapons for quarterback Baker Mayfield will be a top priority, but letting some players who haven't panned out go should also be on the to-do list.

David Njoku just hasn't worked out in Cleveland, failing to live up to the expectations that made him a 2017 first-round pick. The tight end has struggled to stay on the field in the last two years, playing in just 17 regular-season games, and had just 19 catches for 213 yards and a pair of scores in 13 appearances last year.

It is clearly time for a change of scenery, and the Browns should be willing to listen to offers for the 24-year-old with one year and $6 million left on his rookie deal. The Jaguars, with a litany of needs this offseason, could kick the tires on him to improve their offense.

Jacksonville declined incumbent tight end Tyler Eifert's option this offseason, opening snaps for whichever player it decides to acquire prior to the 2021 campaign. While it could opt to ink Hunter Henry or Jonnu Smith on the open market, those players will be highly coveted by several other organizations.

Tight end is a notoriously difficult position to find immediate success at after being drafted, so that option probably isn't too palatable for the Jaguars, either. If they can't come to terms with one of the veteran free agents, coughing up a mid-round pick and rehabilitating Njoku's career could be the best option.