James Conner Rumors: Dolphins Interested in Steelers RB in Free Agency

The Miami Dolphins are interested in pursuing Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner in free agency, per ESPN Seattle's John Clayton in an interview on 93.7 The Fan's The PM Team w/Poni & Mueller radio show (h/t Andrew Fillipponi).

Conner will be a free agent when the new league year begins later this month. He spent the first four years of his career with the Steelers, amassing 3,265 total yards and 26 touchdowns.

His best year was in 2018, when Conner took over as the starting running back and had 1,470 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in 13 games. He earned a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts.

The Dolphins had numerous running backs patrol the backfield last year, with five players amassing 28 or more carries.

However, only two of them are under contract for 2021 at the moment, per Over the Cap. One of them is Myles Gaskin, who led Miami running backs with 972 total yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. The other is Salvon Ahmed, who had 380 yards and three scores on 86 touches.

Miami has some salary-cap room to work with, per Over the Cap, with the team currently sitting nearly $24.4 million under the 2021 cap figure of $182.5 million. They could fit Conner in, as Clayton expects him to receive a deal worth $3 million to $4 million per year.

The Dolphins are looking to improve upon a 10-6 season in which they doubled their win total from 2019. This is an important offseason for Miami given its cap room and draft capital, as the team owns the No. 3 and No. 18 overall picks in the 2021 NFL draft.