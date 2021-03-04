The Biggest Regret Each MLB Team Will Have from 2020-21 Offseason

0 of 30

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

No MLB offseason recap would be truly complete without a thought experiment regarding decisions all 30 clubs could come to regret.

The offseason is often seen in a vacuum. Although the San Diego Padres, for example, look much better on paper, newly acquired players still have to go out and live up to their reputation or purported value. After all, the games are won and lost on the diamond.

Still, it is interesting to speculate about the decisions, and especially the lack thereof, that could come back to bite teams over the course of the season. Whether failing to plug roster holes, doling out questionable contracts or other personnel decisions, each team has a potential regret looming over the course of a 162-game season.

There are still four weeks to go until Opening Day, so it's possible some of these issues are ironed out before then. However, most of the work is done. Full disclosure: Some teams' top regrets might actually stem from off-field incidents. But for our purposes, we'll keep things on the field with these choices.

Here is each team's biggest potential regret of the 2020-21 offseason.