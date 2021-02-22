Andy Reid's COVID-19 Face Shield, Game-Worn Chiefs Hat to Be Displayed at HOF

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will display a hat and face shield worn by Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the 2020 NFL season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coaches were required to wear some form of facial protection while on the sidelines. Whereas most used a face mask or neck gaiter, Reid opted for a plastic shield.

That decision provided some difficulty during Kansas City's 34-20 Week 1 victory over the Houston Texans.

Midway through the season, the NFL amended its health and safety protocols to require head coaches to wear a mask or gaiter in addition to any protective shield they used. As a result, Reid chose a protective mask.

The shield will forever be a symbol of the unique circumstances surrounding this past season.