Andy Reid's COVID-19 Face Shield, Game-Worn Chiefs Hat to Be Displayed at HOF

Andy Reid's COVID-19 Face Shield, Game-Worn Chiefs Hat to Be Displayed at HOFFebruary 23, 2021
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will display a hat and face shield worn by Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the 2020 NFL season.
Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF
New to arrive at the Hall: the game-worn hat and face shield of @Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He wore both of these items much of the 2020 season as a part of the @NFL's COVID-19 protocols. More on these items: https://t.co/eoPrNNLMWP #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/zdy1tNGRF7
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coaches were required to wear some form of facial protection while on the sidelines. Whereas most used a face mask or neck gaiter, Reid opted for a plastic shield.
That decision provided some difficulty during Kansas City's 34-20 Week 1 victory over the Houston Texans.
Midway through the season, the NFL amended its health and safety protocols to require head coaches to wear a mask or gaiter in addition to any protective shield they used. As a result, Reid chose a protective mask.
The shield will forever be a symbol of the unique circumstances surrounding this past season.
