NFL Testing Helmet Built Specifically for Offensive, Defensive Linemen

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

The NFL reportedly is testing a helmet that is specifically designed for offensive and defensive linemen with additional support in the front in an effort to minimize head injuries.

According to ESPN, Vicis released the helmet that still must undergo testing by the league and the players' union. The additional support in the front adds approximately six ounces of weight, which is the only difference between this Zero2 Trench helmet and the company's Zero2 helmet, which is already used by NFL players.

"It's the stated goal of ours when we started down this road of helmet testing and better understanding concussions and on-field impacts that we would get to the place where helmets would be built for individual positions," NFL spokesperson Jeff Miller said Thursday.

Vicis vice president of product development Jason Neubauer said the company went through more than 10 models and partnerships with veteran NFL offensive lineman Justin Britt and local youth linemen in Seattle while developing the helmet.

Britt did not play during the 2020 campaign because of a knee injury, but he suited up for the Seattle Seahawks from 2014 through 2019 and is currently a free agent.

This comes after Miller revealed the NFL found concussions dropped approximately five percent during the 2020 campaign, marking the third straight year such injuries were reduced.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"This is progress. This is not a success," Miller said of the drop in concussions, per Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press on Feb. 3. "We will continue to implement our concussion reduction strategy again, focused on rules, the implementation of those rules and changes as necessary, refining how our players practice."