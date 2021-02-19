2021 NFL Draft Prospects Hurt Most by the Lack of a Scouting Combine

0 of 10

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Most years, the NFL Scouting Combine is one of the centerpieces of the predraft process. Hundreds of college football's top players gather annually in Indianapolis to be put through their paces by NFL coaches and scouts.

Until this year, anyway. As a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, there won't be a scouting combine. Teams will instead travel in limited numbers to each school's pro day to watch players work out.

It throws quite the monkey wrench into predraft evaluations. A great or poor showing at the combine can have a significant effect on draft stock, shooting players up or down teams' boards.

The combine has long been an event that favors athleticism. The "Underwear Olympics" are won each year by the fastest, strongest and most agile prospects. Missing out on this opportunity to show off in Indianapolis could be a sizable hit to the stock of some of this year's top players, especially those who elected to sit out the 2020 season.

For the prospects listed here, pro days just became a lot more important, because every slot farther down the draft board means less cash on that first contract.