    Derek Carr Trade Rumors: 'Would Take a Pretty Big Haul' for Raiders to Deal QB

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2021

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to throw against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Derek Carr has reportedly generated interest around the league on potential trades, but the Las Vegas Raiders aren't likely to move their starting quarterback, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

    "It would take a pretty big haul to pry him away," Fowler reported on SportsCenter Sunday.

    Fowler noted Marcus Mariota is "more likely to be dealt." 

    The Raiders have turned down trades for Carr in the past but NFL Network recently reported the team is now "open to considering it in some form or fashion."

    The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams shook up the NFL landscape when the teams agreed to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, while the Lions also received two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the deal.

    Meanwhile, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tops the list of players in the rumor mill after his reported trade request following a disappointing 4-12 season. Outside of Watson, Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold are among the quarterbacks who have been linked to moves.

    For more NFL coverage, be sure to check out B/R's list of     potential blockbuster trades this offseason.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

