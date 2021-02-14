49ers Rumors: Would Take 'Deshaun Watson Effect' to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Barring the Houston Texans having a change of heart and trading Deshaun Watson, it appears Jimmy Garoppolo will be back with the San Francisco 49ers next season.

On Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter:

"I'm told San Fran is looking at potential upgrades, but they still like Jimmy G. He's 24-9 as a starter, including the playoffs, with the Niners. They believe they can win with him, but it would take a big swing, like a Deshaun Watson effect here, to make that change. And I'm told that the 49ers are one of the teams that Watson's at least intrigued by. A source said, 'Which quarterback wouldn't want to be in that offense on that team with all those weapons and Kyle Shanahan?' So always a possibility, but the Texans have made clear they're not willing to deal Watson right now. Garoppolo's still a viable option for San Fran."

Garoppolo threw for 1,096 yards and seven touchdowns against five interceptions in 2020, missing 10 games because of injury. He's missed significant time in two of the last three seasons since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback.

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams shook up the NFL landscape when the teams agreed to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, while the Lions also received two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the deal.



Meanwhile, Watson tops the list of players in the rumor mill after his reported trade request following a disappointing 4-12 season. Outside of Watson, Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold are among the quarterbacks who have been linked to moves.

