Daytona 500 2021: Odds and Predictions for Great American Race

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Denny Hamlin has been able to master the Daytona 500 like no other driver in recent years.

The No. 11 car driver enters Sunday's race with back-to-back victories in the event. He also placed third in 2018.

Hamlin's knack for avoiding major wrecks and solid 500-mile strategy make him one of the favorites to open the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season with a victory.

The two-time reigning champion will have some work to do to reach the front, as he starts in 25th place. As long as he stays clear of any damage, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver should be in the mix for the win.

Another trend that has developed in the past three years is the presence of unlikely top-10 finishers. Chris Buescher, David Ragan, Brendan Gaughan and Corey LaJoie all earned surprising placings in last year's race.

Because of the potential for wrecks that take out a good chunk of cars and the ability to move up the field in a fast manner, most drivers in the Daytona field have a chance to land in the top 10 if things go right for them.