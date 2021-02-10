Grading Debuts for G League Ignite's Top NBA Draft Prospects

3 of 5

Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Stats: 19 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 4 TO, 2 BLK, 9-18 FG, 1-7 3PT

Grade: A-

No player on either team made a stronger impression that Jonathan Kuminga, who strengthened his case as the Ignite's top prospect and a potential top-three pick in the 2021 draft.

He was aggressive from the tip, scoring on a baseline spin move from the post and then a fadeaway in the lane and a coast-to-coast take into a dunk. But then Kuminga delivered a pair of passes that showed vision and playmaking ability that wasn't noted on the scouting report.

Working one-on-one, he drew attention and eventually the help defense before hitting open cutters for easy finishes.

Back to creating scoring chances in the half court, Kuminga showed off his attacking game, earning himself high-percentage layups after beating his man with change of speed and direction from the arc.

In the second half, he displayed more passing, delivering a dime from half court to a streaking Jalen Green and another assist off a ball screen, demonstrating patience to let the play develop and the roller slip free.

More flashes of isolation scoring, including a beautiful spin move into an and-one layup, got Kuminga up to 19 points.

He did miss six of seven three-pointers and force a couple of pull-ups and runners inside the arc. It's worth questioning his line-drive shot and how consistent it will be early.

His results on defense were mixed, as he had trouble chasing and keeping up with Jordan Poole, though it's safe to assume he won't cover guards regularly. On the plus side, his athleticism came alive on the Warriors' final possession, when he got up for an emphatic weakside rejection on Poole after he beat his man on the other side of the rim.

Kuminga showcased eye-opening skills (for a player who is 6'6" in socks) to create his own shot and convert from each level. His comfort with scoring and playmaking in the half court was highly impressive for an 18-year-old.

Scouts will be eager to see how he performs going forward, particularly since the Warriors didn't have many formidable wings or bigs. But after one G League game, the hype seems legitimate.