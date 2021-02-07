    Chris Wesseling, NFL.com Writer and Podcast Host, Dies at Age 46

    Chris Wesseling, a longtime writer for NFL.com and podcast host, died Friday at the age of 46.

    Lakisha Jackson Wesseling, Chris' wife, announced her husband's death:

    "Linc gained the best guardian angel. Chris passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon. I was by his side, holding his hand. Knowing that he's no longer suffering brings me some comfort, but my heart hurts so much. I took him to the hospital on the 19th thinking he'd be admitted for a few days like before… not knowing that would be the last time he'd be home. His cancer had spread to his lungs and other areas. I just don't understand. I'm stuck in a place between denial and anger. Why take such a kind, loving soul? Why? Chris made an everlasting impression on anyone he met, even in his final days. One nurse gave me a letter to give to Linc the day after I took him in to see Chris. I read it last night and it's one of the most beautiful letters written by a random person that wanted Linc to know what kind of man his father was coming from a complete stranger. I know Chris is in heaven looking down on us. I'm going to do my best to raise Linc how I know he would want. I see Chris every time I look at Linc's face. I am so grateful I get to keep a part of him with me."

    Wesseling was diagnosed with cancer in May 2017.

    Prior to joining NFL.com, Wesseling wrote about the NFL at NBC Sports and Rotoworld. He moved to NFL.com in 2013, serving as a writer and co-host of the Around the NFL podcast with Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler.

    Chris and Lakisha, who works as a digital content editor for NFL.com, were married in 2009. The couple's son, Lincoln, was born May 22, 2020.

