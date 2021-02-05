Michigan Football Shades Viral PSU Tweet with Tom Brady's Super Bowl Resume

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The University of Michigan trolled Big Ten rival Penn State on Friday with a tweet regarding Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's Super Bowl resume.

Michigan's tweet was in response to one by Penn State touting the fact that a Penn State starter has played in all but five Super Bowls:

The Nittany Lions' tweet went viral due to the fact that the caveat "except for five since 1967" was written in tiny font compared to "every Super Bowl."

Michigan played off that tweet with this one focused on Brady, who played at the school from 1996-99:

Brady will play in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday when he and the Bucs host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Although the Wolverines' tweet was posted in jest, there is no denying how impressive Brady's career has been.

The 43-year-old has played in the Super Bowl in nearly half of his 21 NFL seasons.

He is already a six-time Super Bowl winner and four-time Super Bowl MVP, and he can break his own records by winning a seventh Super Bowl ring and fifth Super Bowl MVP award on Sunday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brady can also become the first starting quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with teams in each conference should the Bucs beat the Chiefs.

In order for Tampa Bay to win Sunday, however, Brady will likely need strong performances from wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith.

Both Godwin and Smith attended Penn State, meaning some Nittany Lions and Wolverines will have to be on the same page if the Buccaneers are going to prevail.