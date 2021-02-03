Tom Brady Tweets Infamous Courtroom Sketch in Response to Video Game Photos

Kyle Zedaker/Associated Press

Video game graphics have come a long way in Tom Brady's 21-year career, and the star quarterback knows it.

On Wednesday, Brady responded to a post that compared his first video game model to his most recent one by posting the hilarious courtroom sketch of himself from 2015 during a federal court hearing amid the "Deflategate" scandal:

Long live the Brady courtroom sketch. It lives in the hallowed halls with the Cristiano Ronaldo statue, another hilariously poor depiction of a professional athlete:

Nothing will ever top the Ronaldo statue. It remains a classic of our time.