    Tom Brady Tweets Infamous Courtroom Sketch in Response to Video Game Photos

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. (Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers via AP)
    Kyle Zedaker/Associated Press

    Video game graphics have come a long way in Tom Brady's 21-year career, and the star quarterback knows it.

    On Wednesday, Brady responded to a post that compared his first video game model to his most recent one by posting the hilarious courtroom sketch of himself from 2015 during a federal court hearing amid the "Deflategate" scandal:

    Long live the Brady courtroom sketch. It lives in the hallowed halls with the Cristiano Ronaldo statue, another hilariously poor depiction of a professional athlete: 

    Nothing will ever top the Ronaldo statue. It remains a classic of our time. 

