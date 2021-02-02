    NFL Won't Let Bucs Fire Raymond James Stadium Cannons After Super Bowl TDs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2021

    Fans cover their ears as cannons fire from the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
    Steve Nesius/Associated Press

    Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay may technically be a home game for the Buccaneers, but the NFL isn't treating it as such.

    According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, the NFL will not allow the Bucs to fire off their cannons after scoring a touchdown, the team's traditional celebration. The NFL will permit the team to fire them off during the pregame player introductions, however. 

    The Bucs confirmed the report:

    It makes sense. The Super Bowl is generally played at a neutral location, with this season being the first time in league history that a host city's team is playing in the big game. Allowing the Buccaneers to continue with their usual gameday traditions would eat away at the already thin veneer of this being played at a neutral site. 

    So no cannons for Tampa. 

