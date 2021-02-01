    Former NFL WR Brandon Marshall Says He'd Outclass Deontay Wilder in Boxing Fight

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2021

    New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Marshall before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Brandon Marshall has never set foot in a professional boxing ring, but that isn't stopping him from calling out Deontay Wilder. The former NFL wide receiver (6'5", 232 lbs) said he would outbox Wilder (6'7", 231 lbs) if the two ever got inside a ring.

    He told TMZ Sports: "You can't compare me to Deontay Wilder. I'm not Deontay Wilder. Deontay Wilder, obviously, we know him for his power. He's a freak athlete. But what I'd say, I would challenge Deontay Wilder to dive a little deeper into the sweet science, and that's where I think I separate myself from a lot of these heavyweights."

    Marshall, 36, has been focusing on boxing training since leaving the NFL in 2018 but has not had a professional fight. He says he's been boxing most of his life in a non-professional capacity and has even drawn the praises of Evander Holyfield.

    A six-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, Marshall wants to make his pro boxing debut by this fall, adding: "If it doesn't happen before September, I'm gonna retire. I'm retiring from boxing. I'm retiring before I even step foot in the ring. If it doesn't happen, I'm just gonna move on to other things because I'm tired of chasing these guys."

    If Marshall is looking for a fight, he could find interest from Triller, which will be putting on the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight in April. Triller began its pay-per-view boxing series last year with a Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition and is planning future events featuring celebrities and boxing legends.

    It's possible Marshall would have to get his start in that type of event before moving on to potentially fight the Wilders of the world.

