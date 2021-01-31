Winter X Games 2021: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick Highlights

Winter X Games 2021: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick HighlightsFebruary 1, 2021
There were no fans in attendance for the 2021 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop the competitors from unleashing a number of gravity-defying tricks and highlights.
Here is a look at the full results of this year's edition that started Friday and concluded Sunday.
The results are courtesy of the X Games' official website.
Friday, Jan. 29
Women's Snowboard Slopestyle
Gold: Jamie Anderson
Silver: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott
Bronze: Laurie Blouin
Women's Ski Big Air
Gold: Mathilde Gremaud
Silver: Megan Oldham
Bronze: Eileen Gu
Snowboard Knuckle Huck
Winner: Dusty Henricksen
Women's Ski SuperPipe
Gold: Eileen Gu
Silver: Cassie Sharpe
Bronze: Rachael Karker
Men's Ski SuperPipe
Gold: Nico Porteous
Silver: Aaron Blunck
Bronze: Birk Irving
Saturday, Jan. 30
Women's Ski Slopestyle
Gold: Eileen Gu
Silver: Isabel Atkin
Bronze: Megan Oldham
Men's Ski Big Air
Gold: Andri Ragettli
Silver: Antoine Adelisse
Bronze: Alex Hall
Women's Snowboard SuperPipe
Gold: Chloe Kim
Silver: Maddie Mastro
Bronze: Haruna Matsumoto
Sunday, Jan. 31
Men's Snowboard Slopestyle
Gold: Dusty Henricksen
Silver: Mons Roisland
Bronze: Rene Rinnekangas
Men's Ski Slopestyle
Gold: Nick Goepper
Silver: Ferdinand Dahl
Bronze: Evan McEachran
Women's Snowboard Big Air
Gold: Jamie Anderson
Silver: Miyabi Onitsuka
Bronze: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott
Men's Snowboard SuperPipe
Gold: Yuto Totsuka
Silver: Scotty James
Bronze: Ruka Hirano
Men's Snowboard Big Air
Gold: Marcus Kleveland
Silver: Sven Thorgren
Bronze: Mons Roisland
Ski Knuckle Huck
Winner: Henrik Harlaut
This year's X Games were more about the marquee stars than the individual events.
Few names are bigger than Jamie Anderson when it comes to the Winter X Games, and she added two more golds to her illustrious resume in the women's snowboard slopestyle and women's snowboard big air competitions. As NBC Sports noted, it was the first title in big air for the eight-time X Games victor.
She has seven X Games championships and two Olympic gold medals in slopestyle but turned heads in a loaded big-air field that also featured every 2018 Olympic medalist.
Anderson needs one more Winter X Games medal to tie Mark McMorris' all-time record of 20 and two more golds to tie Lindsey Jacobellis' record on the women's side.
She also became the first woman to compete in the Knuckle Huck contest. While she impressed and made history, she and the rest of the field fell short of victor and X Games rookie Dusty Henricksen.
Henricksen, 17, also won gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle and defeated a field that included Olympic champion Red Gerard.
Another notable Olympic champion thrived, as Chloe Kim won the women's snowboard superpipe for her fifth snowboard halfpipe title in Aspen. NBC Sports noted she is just one win shy of the women's record, which is held by Kelly Clark.
One of Kim's six and one of Clark's seven X Games halfpipe titles came in competition outside of Aspen.
Making Kim's performance all the more impressive is the fact that she took last year's event off because she was taking freshman classes at Princeton.
Speaking of making history, Eileen Gu won the women's ski superpipe and the women's ski slopestyle while also taking home bronze in the women's ski big air. Her three medals while representing China equaled the country's total in the 26-year history of the X Games, and she called the stretch "the best two days of my life."
There was supposed to be something of a grand finale Sunday after so much thrilling competition with Shaun White's return to competitive snowboarding for the first time since the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in the men's superpipe, but he withdrew after suffering a knee injury in practice.
That spoiled the anticipated showdown between White and Scotty James, although James managed just silver thanks to an impressive showing by gold-medalist Yuto Totsuka.
