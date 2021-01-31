Winter X Games 2021: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick Highlights

Alex Goodlett/Associated Press

There were no fans in attendance for the 2021 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop the competitors from unleashing a number of gravity-defying tricks and highlights.

Here is a look at the full results of this year's edition that started Friday and concluded Sunday.

The results are courtesy of the X Games' official website.

Friday, Jan. 29

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle

Gold: Jamie Anderson

Silver: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Bronze: Laurie Blouin

Women's Ski Big Air

Gold: Mathilde Gremaud

Silver: Megan Oldham

Bronze: Eileen Gu

Snowboard Knuckle Huck

Winner: Dusty Henricksen

Women's Ski SuperPipe

Gold: Eileen Gu

Silver: Cassie Sharpe

Bronze: Rachael Karker

Men's Ski SuperPipe

Gold: Nico Porteous

Silver: Aaron Blunck

Bronze: Birk Irving

Saturday, Jan. 30

Women's Ski Slopestyle

Gold: Eileen Gu

Silver: Isabel Atkin

Bronze: Megan Oldham

Men's Ski Big Air

Gold: Andri Ragettli

Silver: Antoine Adelisse

Bronze: Alex Hall

Women's Snowboard SuperPipe

Gold: Chloe Kim

Silver: Maddie Mastro

Bronze: Haruna Matsumoto

Sunday, Jan. 31

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

Gold: Dusty Henricksen

Silver: Mons Roisland

Bronze: Rene Rinnekangas

Men's Ski Slopestyle

Gold: Nick Goepper

Silver: Ferdinand Dahl

Bronze: Evan McEachran

Women's Snowboard Big Air

Gold: Jamie Anderson

Silver: Miyabi Onitsuka

Bronze: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Men's Snowboard SuperPipe

Gold: Yuto Totsuka

Silver: Scotty James

Bronze: Ruka Hirano

Men's Snowboard Big Air

Gold: Marcus Kleveland

Silver: Sven Thorgren

Bronze: Mons Roisland

Ski Knuckle Huck

Winner: Henrik Harlaut

This year's X Games were more about the marquee stars than the individual events.

Few names are bigger than Jamie Anderson when it comes to the Winter X Games, and she added two more golds to her illustrious resume in the women's snowboard slopestyle and women's snowboard big air competitions. As NBC Sports noted, it was the first title in big air for the eight-time X Games victor.

She has seven X Games championships and two Olympic gold medals in slopestyle but turned heads in a loaded big-air field that also featured every 2018 Olympic medalist.

Anderson needs one more Winter X Games medal to tie Mark McMorris' all-time record of 20 and two more golds to tie Lindsey Jacobellis' record on the women's side.

She also became the first woman to compete in the Knuckle Huck contest. While she impressed and made history, she and the rest of the field fell short of victor and X Games rookie Dusty Henricksen.

Henricksen, 17, also won gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle and defeated a field that included Olympic champion Red Gerard.

Another notable Olympic champion thrived, as Chloe Kim won the women's snowboard superpipe for her fifth snowboard halfpipe title in Aspen. NBC Sports noted she is just one win shy of the women's record, which is held by Kelly Clark.

One of Kim's six and one of Clark's seven X Games halfpipe titles came in competition outside of Aspen.

Making Kim's performance all the more impressive is the fact that she took last year's event off because she was taking freshman classes at Princeton.

Speaking of making history, Eileen Gu won the women's ski superpipe and the women's ski slopestyle while also taking home bronze in the women's ski big air. Her three medals while representing China equaled the country's total in the 26-year history of the X Games, and she called the stretch "the best two days of my life."

There was supposed to be something of a grand finale Sunday after so much thrilling competition with Shaun White's return to competitive snowboarding for the first time since the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in the men's superpipe, but he withdrew after suffering a knee injury in practice.

That spoiled the anticipated showdown between White and Scotty James, although James managed just silver thanks to an impressive showing by gold-medalist Yuto Totsuka.