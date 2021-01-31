    Winter X Games 2021: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick Highlights

    Chloe Kim, of the United State,s performs a trick during the women's snowboard halfpipe final at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)
    There were no fans in attendance for the 2021 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop the competitors from unleashing a number of gravity-defying tricks and highlights.

    Here is a look at the full results of this year's edition that started Friday and concluded Sunday.

    The results are courtesy of the X Games' official website.

               

    Friday, Jan. 29

    Women's Snowboard Slopestyle

    Gold: Jamie Anderson

    Silver: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

    Bronze: Laurie Blouin

               

    Women's Ski Big Air

    Gold: Mathilde Gremaud

    Silver: Megan Oldham

    Bronze: Eileen Gu

               

    Snowboard Knuckle Huck

    Winner: Dusty Henricksen

              

    Women's Ski SuperPipe

    Gold: Eileen Gu

    Silver: Cassie Sharpe

    Bronze: Rachael Karker

                

    Men's Ski SuperPipe

    Gold: Nico Porteous

    Silver: Aaron Blunck

    Bronze: Birk Irving

               

    Saturday, Jan. 30

    Women's Ski Slopestyle

    Gold: Eileen Gu

    Silver: Isabel Atkin

    Bronze: Megan Oldham

                

    Men's Ski Big Air

    Gold: Andri Ragettli

    Silver: Antoine Adelisse

    Bronze: Alex Hall

                

    Women's Snowboard SuperPipe

    Gold: Chloe Kim

    Silver: Maddie Mastro

    Bronze: Haruna Matsumoto

               

    Sunday, Jan. 31

    Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

    Gold: Dusty Henricksen

    Silver: Mons Roisland

    Bronze: Rene Rinnekangas

                 

    Men's Ski Slopestyle

    Gold: Nick Goepper

    Silver: Ferdinand Dahl

    Bronze: Evan McEachran

               

    Women's Snowboard Big Air

    Gold: Jamie Anderson

    Silver: Miyabi Onitsuka

    Bronze: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

                

    Men's Snowboard SuperPipe

    Gold: Yuto Totsuka

    Silver: Scotty James

    Bronze: Ruka Hirano

              

    Men's Snowboard Big Air

    Gold: Marcus Kleveland

    Silver: Sven Thorgren

    Bronze: Mons Roisland

            

    Ski Knuckle Huck

    Winner: Henrik Harlaut

                  

    This year's X Games were more about the marquee stars than the individual events.

    Few names are bigger than Jamie Anderson when it comes to the Winter X Games, and she added two more golds to her illustrious resume in the women's snowboard slopestyle and women's snowboard big air competitions. As NBC Sports noted, it was the first title in big air for the eight-time X Games victor.

    She has seven X Games championships and two Olympic gold medals in slopestyle but turned heads in a loaded big-air field that also featured every 2018 Olympic medalist.

    Anderson needs one more Winter X Games medal to tie Mark McMorris' all-time record of 20 and two more golds to tie Lindsey Jacobellis' record on the women's side.

    She also became the first woman to compete in the Knuckle Huck contest. While she impressed and made history, she and the rest of the field fell short of victor and X Games rookie Dusty Henricksen.

    Henricksen, 17, also won gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle and defeated a field that included Olympic champion Red Gerard.

    Another notable Olympic champion thrived, as Chloe Kim won the women's snowboard superpipe for her fifth snowboard halfpipe title in Aspen. NBC Sports noted she is just one win shy of the women's record, which is held by Kelly Clark.

    One of Kim's six and one of Clark's seven X Games halfpipe titles came in competition outside of Aspen.

    Making Kim's performance all the more impressive is the fact that she took last year's event off because she was taking freshman classes at Princeton.

    Speaking of making history, Eileen Gu won the women's ski superpipe and the women's ski slopestyle while also taking home bronze in the women's ski big air. Her three medals while representing China equaled the country's total in the 26-year history of the X Games, and she called the stretch "the best two days of my life."

    There was supposed to be something of a grand finale Sunday after so much thrilling competition with Shaun White's return to competitive snowboarding for the first time since the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in the men's superpipe, but he withdrew after suffering a knee injury in practice.

    That spoiled the anticipated showdown between White and Scotty James, although James managed just silver thanks to an impressive showing by gold-medalist Yuto Totsuka.

