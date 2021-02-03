NFL Free Agency 2021: Predicting Where the Top WRs Will Land

0 of 10

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

We often hear the NFL is passing league. In recent years, teams have utilized aspects of the spread offense to dissect defenses. More running backs and tight ends have become involved in the aerial attack.

The two clubs squaring off in Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rank first and second, respectively, in passing yards. All four clubs in the conference championship games listed in the top four in passing touchdowns.

An explosive offense with a high-performance quarterback can provide a strong roster foundation. Once the signal-caller has solid protection in the pocket, he can exploit matchups downfield.

Both Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will face off with a plethora of pass-catching options. Despite their greatness, they're even more dangerous with dynamic and dominant receivers such as Tyreek Hill and Mike Evans.

This year's free-agent wideout class features a strong group. Teams can find a No. 1 option, deep threats and guys who can make plays out of the slot.

We'll pair the top 10 wide receivers with teams based on roster needs, recent reports and schematic fit. This list will take salary cap into account, so clubs currently over the base $176 million cap threshold aren't included in the predictions below.