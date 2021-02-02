Ranking the Top 25 Players in Super Bowl LV

0 of 13

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Welcome to Super Bowl week, featuring a total of more than 100 active NFL players on the rosters of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Most of those players won't make an impact in Super Bowl LV Sunday evening in Tampa, but those who are most likely to change the game one way or another are on the list below.

With career accomplishments, recent production, talent and projected roles factoring in, we've ranked the top 25 players slated to take the field at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night. The result? A list with 15 Buccaneers (including nine Tampa Bay defenders), but one that contains four Chiefs in the top five.

Altogether, five defensive backs, three edge defenders, three interior defensive linemen, two off-ball linebackers, four wide receivers, three offensive linemen, two running backs, one tight end and two quarterbacks (duh) made the cut.

Here's the who, where and why.