Super Bowl LV Preview: Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes Headlines Title Game

1: The total number of games the Chiefs have lost with Mahomes under center since the middle of November 2019, a stretch in which Mahomes has started 26 games.

1: The number of Super Bowls won by the Bucs, who earned their only Vince Lombardi Trophy back in 2002, one year after Brady won his first.

2: The number of Super Bowls won by the Chiefs, who won their first Lombardi Trophy in half a century last February.

3: First-team All-Pros on the Chiefs roster (wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and safety Tyrann Mathieu). There are none on the Bucs roster.

5: This marks the fifth meeting between Brady and Mahomes. They've each won twice, but Brady's Patriots beat the Chiefs on the road in overtime in the 2018 playoffs.

7: Brady is shooting for his seventh ring. No other quarterback has won more than four.

7: Consecutive games won by the Bucs, with the offense scoring at least 30 points in each of the last six. That winning streak started after a 27-24 Week 12 loss to these Chiefs.

9: The Chiefs have trailed by that many points in four of their five playoff wins the last two years.

10: Brady is participating in his 10th Super Bowl. No other quarterback has played in more than five.

11: Takeaways from the Bucs defense in their last five games. That unit was all over Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

33: Playoff wins for Brady, which is more than twice as many as any quarterback in NFL history (Joe Montana is second with 16).

47: The percentage of dropbacks the Chiefs pressured Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday, according to ESPN's Ed Werder, who rightly stated that pressure is the key to beating Brady in the playoffs.

109.8: Mahomes' career playoff passer rating, which is five points higher than the next-highest-rated quarterback in playoff history (min. 200 attempts). Brady is a touch below 90.0.