    Donald Trump Grants Clemency to Kodak Black After Ravens' Lamar Jackson Asks

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 20, 2021

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard park, N.Y., Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson asked President Donald Trump to commute rapper Kodak Black's 46-month sentence on federal weapons charges in early January.

    On Tuesday, Trump granted clemency to Kodak Black, per Steve Holland of Reuters. The news comes amid a report that Trump also pardoned rapper Lil Wayne and former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick as well.

    Kodak Black was sentenced in November 2019.

    Jackson and Kodak Black grew up together in Pompano Beach, Florida.

    Kodak Black sent Jackson a message of encouragement following the Ravens' 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round:

    The connection on the field goes back a few years.

    Kodak Black also came to a couple Ravens games during the 2018 season, when Jackson took over as the team's starting quarterback midway through the year. The Ravens went on a late-season winning streak and went to the playoffs.

    In addition, Jackson shouted "Free Kodak Black" following a 63-20 win over Florida State while he was a member of the Louisville Cardinals. Kodak Black was incarcerated on multiple charges at the time.

    The commutation from Trump comes one day before the outgoing president leaves office. President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in Wednesday.

    Video Play Button
