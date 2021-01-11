NFL Playoff Standings 2021: Updated AFC, NFC Records and Power Rankings

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The NFL’s first six-game Wild Card weekend lived up to the hype, with a slew of intriguing games, including three decided by eight points or less.

It also featured a pair of upsets in the No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchups. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams top-ranked defense put the clamps on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks yet again, sacking Wilson five times and limiting him to just 174 passing yards and two touchdowns. Likely the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald wreaked havoc all day and notched two more sacks, and defensive back Darious Williams returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown.

In the AFC, Cleveland put together one of the most dominant halves of football in the history of the NFL Playoffs, taking a 28-0 lead in the first quarter over division rival Pittsburgh. The Steelers showed a little life in the second quarter and got on the board with a touchdown run from James Conner and a 49-yard field goal from Chris Boswell at the end of the half to make it 35-10.

Cleveland’s offense stalled in the third quarter, and Pittsburgh closed the gap to 35-23 with a pair of Ben Roethlisberger passing touchdowns. The Steelers would get no closer than 11 the rest of the game though, as a touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Nick Chubb and a pair of field goals from Cody Parkey put the game out of reach.

Sunday’s loss ended Pittsburgh’s season, in which the Steelers won 11 in a row before losing five of their final six games, but it also could potentially be the final game of Roethlisberger’s career. The 17-year veteran quarterback turns 39 in March, and he’s struggled with a series of injuries over the past couple seasons. Against Cleveland, he tied a season-high with four touchdown passes, but he also threw four interceptions while attempting a career-high 68 passes. Whether he actually decides to hang it up for good will likely be decided in the coming weeks, though it wouldn’t surprise anyone if one of the NFL’s Ironman-like quarterbacks wants to run it back for an 18th year.



NFL Playoff Power Rankings



(Note: * denotes first-round bye)

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)*



As the AFC’s No. 1 seed, Kansas City got a week to rest up and get healthy with the league’s best record. They’ll host Cleveland, which should have head coach Kevin Stefanski back, as well as a host of players who missed Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh due to COVID-19 protocols. With two of the hottest offenses in the league facing off, this one could come down to who has the ball on the game’s final possession.

2. Green Bay Packers (13-3)*

Like Kansas City, Green Bay got a first-round bye, and the top-seeded Packers will welcome Aaron Donald and the Rams to Lambeau Field on Saturday. These two teams didn’t meet during the regular season, but this matchup will pit the league’s best pass defense against one of the elite passing attacks.

3. New Orleans Saints (13-4)

Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees for a chance to go to the NFC Championship Game—what could be better? The league’s two oldest and most accomplished quarterbacks will face off Sunday in New Orleans. The Saints are coming off the most dominant win of any team on Wild Card weekend, and they now have the trio of Brees, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas all healthy.



4. Buffalo Bills (14-3)

Thanks to a few boneheaded errors by Indianapolis, the Bills escaped the Wild Card round with a 27-24 win. Things get much more difficult this weekend, though, as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens come to town. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are on the league’s best passing duos, and they’ll need to be against a Baltimore team that is getting hot at the right time.

5. Cleveland Browns (12-5)

No team comes into the divisional round with more swagger or momentum than Cleveland. The Browns narrowly beat Pittsburgh in Week 17 to secure a playoff berth, then turned around and dominated their division rivals to notch the franchise’s first playoff win in 25 years. However, they face a buzzsaw in Kansas City.

6. Los Angeles Rams (11-6)

The Rams’ calling card all season has been their defense, and Saturday’s win over Seattle was no different. Los Angeles sacked Russell Wilson five times and made him uncomfortable in the pocket all day, and running back Cam Akers continued his late-season rushing tear. Aaron Donald and Co. will need to be dominant again versus Green Bay because the Rams simply can’t win in a shootout against Aaron Rodgers.

7. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

At the beginning of the season, Baltimore was thought to be the lone AFC contender who could challenge Kansas City. After starting 4-1, Baltimore lost four of its next five and looked as though it might miss the playoffs altogether. The Ravens have now won six in a row, though, and Lamar Jackson looks to be back in MVP form.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-5)

Tampa Bay got out to an 18-7 lead against Washington Saturday night, but Tom Brady and Co. struggled to put them away. WFT backup quarterback Taylor Heinecke made just enough plays to keep the game close, but Tampa was able to make just enough plays to keep it out of reach. As a reward, the Bucs get a matchup with New Orleans, which beat them twice during the regular season by an average of 18 points.





