WFT's Chase Young Wins 2020-21 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award

The Washington Football Team's Chase Young was the NFL's best defensive rookie during the 2020 season, at least in the eyes of the Associated Press.

Young was named the 2020 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year on Saturday.



This was a strong season for first-year defenders, with players such as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen and Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon emerging as impressive playmakers. But Young, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn separated from the rest of the group as the season progressed.

That Young immediately became such an impact player was not a surprise.

Washington selected him with the No. 2 pick after a dominant career at Ohio State that included a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award and recognition as a consensus All-American.

The defensive end finished his rookie season with 44 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries while leading his team to an NFC East title. He was the best player on the team for extended stretches and figures to anchor Washington's defense for years.

Young also continued an impressive stretch for Ohio State defenders.

Joey Bosa (2016), Marshon Lattimore (2017) and Nick Bosa (2019) took home the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award in a testament to the talent that has recently gone through the program.

While Young became the favorite for the award as the season continued, he was not without competition.

Winfield finished 2020 with 94 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception for the NFC-champion Buccaneers. His versatility allows him to make plays against the run, pressure the quarterback and stay with wide receivers downfield.

He was a steal for Tampa Bay as a second-round pick, and, along with Chinn, should continue to make plays in the NFC South.

Chinn tallied 117 total tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one sack for the Panthers. He also scored two touchdowns, which both came in the third quarter of a Week 12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Like Winfield, Chinn was a second-round pick who will be a key piece of his team's secondary for years.