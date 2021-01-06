Josh Jacobs' Mugshot Shows Forehead Wound Raiders RB Suffered in Car Crash

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs suffered a forehead wound in a single-car crash on Monday, according to the police report.

According to 8News in Nevada, Jacobs' car skidded 320 feet before crashing in a tunnel at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport. The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and the police report noted he had a "large laceration" on his head, which was visible in his mugshot:

Jacobs' blood alcohol level at the time of the incident has not been made public. He was transported to St. Rose Sienna Hospital for treatment after first responders arrived on the scene.

Jacobs told officers he believed he fell asleep at the wheel before the crash. TMZ reported Jacobs passed a sobriety test the police administered after his injuries had been treated at hospital.

Police also noted Jacobs admitted to drinking earlier in the night, though attorneys for the tailback told TMZ they plan to enter a plea of not guilty if he is formally charged.

The crash occurred at 4:42 a.m. following the Raiders' 32-31 season-finale victory at the Denver Broncos.

Jacobs rushed 15 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The first-round pick in the 2019 draft had 273 carries in 2020 for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs," the team said in a statement to ESPN. "The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time."

The NFL has not released any comment or publicly discussed potential discipline for Pro Bowler.