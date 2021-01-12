NFL Mock Draft 2021: Post-CFP Championship Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

2 of 4

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Barring an unforeseen development, Trevor Lawrence will be the first name off the board to the Jacksonville Jaguars. When it comes to the second-best quarterback available, though, the situation is a little less clear.

Justin Fields closed out the regular season by throwing for 313 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his final two games. Ohio State cruised past Michigan State but labored against Northwestern in the Big Ten championship and needed 331 rushing yards from Trey Sermon to seal the victory.

Fields' draft stock wasn't cratering, but he was leaving the door wide open for BYU's Zach Wilson or North Dakota State's Trey Lance to overtake him as the No. 2 QB behind Lawrence.

Then came the Sugar Bowl as the Buckeyes star went 22-of-28 for 385 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 42 yards on eight carries.

His numbers from the CFP title game (17-of-33 for 194 yards, one touchdown) were well below that, but they may not be held against him too much because of how great Alabama was.

Writing for B/R in December, Matt Miller compared Fields to Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott but spoke to a scout who had some reservations about his NFL readiness.

Once again, the predraft process will be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL Scouting Combine is even "questionable for this winter," with a variety of alternatives on the table.

That could make it difficult for players to climb significantly up draft boards. You have to figure Fields is the No. 2 QB for most of the teams in a position to add him this spring.