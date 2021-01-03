Fixing MLB's Worst Starting Pitching Rotations for 2021

0 of 7

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

In today's MLB of launch angles and rising home run rates, pitching still wins championships.

Without a strong starting rotation to lean on when the October lights shine brightest, a manager can be forced to turn to openers and bullpen games with the season on the line, as we saw with a number of teams during the expanded 2020 postseason.

Upgrading a rotation is easier said than done this offseason since the free-agent market is extremely thin on pitching talent beyond National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer.

Still, there are several quality veteran arms available and a wealth of bounce-back candidates that could prove well worth a roll of the dice.

Ahead we set out to fix the worst starting rotations in baseball, though it wasn't as simple as starting with last year's ERA numbers.

Each team's projected rotation, courtesy of FanGraphs, was reviewed, and clubs were separated into three categories:

Contending teams with solid rotations already in place

Rebuilding teams unlikely to make major additions

Contending teams with work to do to rebuild their staffs

There were six teams that fell into that third category, and that's where we focused our attention, analyzing the starters and suggesting additions before closing things out with a proposed rotation.

Let's start with a rundown of the teams from the first two categories.