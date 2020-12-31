Deshaun Watson on J.J. Watt's Texans Future: I Want to Win a Super Bowl for Him

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Deshaun Watson wants to win a Super Bowl. He wants to do it in Houston. And he wants J.J. Watt by his side when it happens.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Texans quarterback said winning a title with the longtime face of the franchise is at the top of his mind with Watt nearing free agency.

"I definitely want him here," Watson said. "That's my take on that to keep him in Houston, but this is a crazy business."

Watson knows that better than anyone after last offseason. Then-Houston general manager and head coach made a stunning, lopsided trade that sent All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson and two picks.

The move robbed Watson of his top target and noticeably set the Texans offense back.

Losing Watt would do the same for Houston's defense.

The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent after the 2021 season. With one year, $17.5 million left on his current contract, that could make him an attractive trade target across the league if he's not in the Texans' long-term plans.

Watson hopes it doesn't come to that.

"J.J. is a big part of my career," Watson said. "I know he still has time to play. Hopefully, he is still here in this organization because I want to be the one to give him that Super Bowl and be that quarterback that gave him that first one."

The Wisconsin product has remained as reliable as ever in 2020, starting 15 games with 49 tackles, seven pass deflections, five sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.