NFLPA's JC Tretter Calls for Removal of Minicamps, OTAs from Offseason Program

NFLPA president JC Tretter released a statement Thursday calling for the elimination of minicamps and offseason workouts, saying they place players in unnecessary danger.

"I believe the changes implemented this season have demonstrated that we can put an entertaining product out on the field while further reducing wear and tear on our players' bodies," Tretter wrote Thursday. "There is no reason for us to ever return to the previous offseason program."

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the elimination of the NFL's offseason program, which includes occasional contact practices. While some of those are optional, it's essentially an unwritten rule that most players attend even the optional sessions.

As Tretter noted, the NFL is the only major professional sports league in the United States that requires players to gather in the offseason for practice sessions:

"The most physically demanding sport is the only league that brings their players back for extra practices outside of the season. The argument in favor of these offseason practices is based on the assumption that players need reps during OTAs to develop and learn while teams need the practices to gel. Yet, the lack of OTAs this year demonstrated that those theories aren't substantiated. New and first-year head coaches had success. Newly assembled teams had success. Rookies stepped in and played at a high level all across the league."

The lack of offseason sessions, along with the elimination of the preseason, went essentially unnoticeable for fans once the regular season began. Tretter's point that the additional wear-and-tear on players' bodies is unnecessary is likely a good one, though it's an issue that must be collectively bargained. With the NFL's CBA ratified through the 2030 season, it would be up to ownership to come back to the table and make alterations to the offseason schedule.

The NFL is considering the elimination of a number of preseason games in exchange for a 17th regular-season game. ESPN's Seth Wickersham reported commissioner Roger Goodell received pushback from his desire to cut the preseason to two games but that some team owners felt three could work. Season ticket packages require fans pay for preseason games, so any reduction of overall games would lead to a hit in revenue.

Tretter has been at the forefront of fighting for player safety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with the players ultimately getting their wish to eliminate the 2020 preseason in favor of a longer training camp. However, eliminating OTAs in "normal" years may face pushback from the league.