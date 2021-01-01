Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 17 NFL Picks

9 of 16

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

DraftKings Line: Green Bay -5.5



The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both need wins to take critical steps toward the Super Bowl, so there's at least no question about either squad's motivation. In this case, we can look at a Green Bay team that is coming off just its second win of the year over an above-.500 opponent and a Chicago squad that is only 1-5 against winning teams in 2020.

The Bears don't need to win. They only need to cover a 5.5-point spread in favor of Green Bay. But the majority of our experts still aren't backing Mitchell Trubisky and Co.

"The NFC's No. 1 seed remains in play for the Packers," Sobleski said. "Aaron Rodgers may not play the entire game, but expect the MVP front-runner to create some damage against the Bears defense before he's taken off the field. Besides, the Packers are a much better team than those the Bears played in recent weeks when Trubisky performed better than expected. It'll be a surprise if he continues to do as well against Green Bay."

Trubisky played surprisingly well against the Lions, Texans, Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars, but has he earned anyone's trust? Three of those four teams rank in the bottom four in DVOA against the pass, while Green Bay's pass defense ranks above the league median in that metric.

But a clincher for Gagnon? Chicago's lack of home-field advantage.

There will be nobody at Soldier Field to support the Bears in a game that might be do-or-die, they've lost four of their last six home games under those circumstances, and Rodgers has won seven of his last eight games at Soldier Field, with five of those seven victories coming by at least seven points.

Predictions

Davenport: Chicago

Gagnon: Green Bay

Sobleski: Green Bay

Consensus: Green Bay -5.5



Score Prediction: Packers 30, Bears 23