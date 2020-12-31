    Dwayne Haskins Rumors: Multiple Execs See QB as 'Worth a Low-Risk Gamble'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2020

    El quarterback Dwayne Haskins, de Washington Football Team, lanza un pase durante el encuentro con los Panthers de Carolina, el domingo 27 de diciembre de 2020, en Landover, Maryland. (AP Foto/Mark Tenally)
    Mark Tenally/Associated Press

    Former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins went unclaimed on waivers this week after being released, but he has drawn some level of interest as a free agent. 

    Joseph Person of The Athletic reported teams could view Haskins as a "low-risk gamble" after his fall in Washington.

    The Ohio State product was released Monday, just one day after starting in the team's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. 

          

