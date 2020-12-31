Dwayne Haskins Rumors: Multiple Execs See QB as 'Worth a Low-Risk Gamble'

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins went unclaimed on waivers this week after being released, but he has drawn some level of interest as a free agent.

Joseph Person of The Athletic reported teams could view Haskins as a "low-risk gamble" after his fall in Washington.

The Ohio State product was released Monday, just one day after starting in the team's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

