    Video: Packers' Davante Adams Joins Madden NFL 21 '99 Club'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 31, 2020

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) plays against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is the newest member of the exclusive Madden NFL "99 Club," achieving a 99 overall rating—the highest available—in the 2021 edition of the video game.

    Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was one of seven players to earn the rating in Madden NFL 19, delivered the news to the four-time Pro Bowler. 

    Back in November, Adams said he was expecting his 97 rating to rise soon. 

    Through 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has collected 1,328 receiving yards (good for fourth in the league), with a league-leading 17 touchdowns, while his average of 102.2 yards per game also outranks the rest of the NFL.

    He'll have a chance to add to those stats when the Packers close the regular season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. 

