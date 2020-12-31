NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Scenarios, Standings and Predictions Before Week 17

2 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

As previously mentioned, the Chiefs have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Things are a little less clear at the top of the NFC playoff race. The Green Bay Packers need a win over the Chicago Bears to secure the No. 1 seed, and both the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints are alive for the top spot.

The Saints would secure the No. 1 seed with a Packers loss, a win and a Seattle win. Seattle can get it with a win, a Green Bay loss and a New Orleans loss or tie.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills only need to win in Week 17 to lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC. If the Bills happen to lose, the Pittsburgh Steelers could swoop in and take the second seed .However, the Steelers have announced that Ben Roethlisberger and perhaps some other starters will rest in the finale.

"I'm excited to get a little bit of rest," Roethlisberger told reporters.

The winner of the AFC South will be the AFC's fourth seed, but that race isn't settled yet. The Tennessee Titans will win the division with a win over the Houston Texans, a loss by the Indianapolis Colts or ties by both Tennessee and Indy.

The Colts can take the division with a win and a Titans loss. If the Titans don't win the division, they'll still get into the postseason with losses by the Miami Dolphins or Baltimore Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens can earn a berth with a win, a Cleveland Browns loss, a Colts loss or a tie and ties by Cleveland or Indy. They can also get in with a tie and losses by the Miami Dolphins or the Titans.

The Browns can clinch a spot with a win over the Steelers or a loss by the Colts. A tie and losses by the Ravens, Dolphins or Colts could also do it. If the Colts don't win the AFC South, they'll need a win and losses by the Ravens, Dolphins or Browns to get in. A tie and a loss by any of those three teams would also get Indy in.

The Dolphins can get in with a win or a Ravens, Browns or Colts loss.

In the NFC, the Arizona Cardinals are in with a win or a tie and a Bears loss. Chicago can get a berth by beating the Packers or with a Cardinals loss. Ties by both the Bears and the Cardinals would also put Chicago into the postseason.

The Los Angeles Rams are in the playoffs with a win over Arizona, a tie, or a loss or tie by Chicago. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already locked into a wild-card spot, though they're eager to make sure it's the top one.

"We're gonna play everybody," Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "We wanna be 11-5, and we want that five seed."

If Arizona is the No. 5 seed, it will face the winner of the NFC East. That division can be won by the Washington Football Team with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. If the Eagles win that game, however, the winner of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants matchup will claim the division.

The Washington-Philadelphia game has been set for Sunday Night Football.