Damon Harrison Claimed by Packers off Waivers After Seahawks Release

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers may have some additional depth along the defensive line for the playoffs.

On Wednesday, Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the NFC North team was awarded defensive tackle Damon Harrison off waivers.

This comes after the Seahawks waived him on Monday. He was a healthy scratch in Seattle's victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.

Whether Harrison will join the Packers is still unclear. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll suggested he was "done playing" after Seattle released him.

"He's decided to stop playing," Carroll said Monday on 710 ESPN Seattle. "He's done playing. I talked to him this morning. He's in good spirits and all of that. He's really grateful for the opportunity in playing here, and he did really well by us, but he just ... he's done."

However, Harrison said "the plan" was to play for another team this year, though he did say he didn't want to be picked up on waivers:

Seattle signed Harrison to the practice squad on Oct. 7, and he made his debut for the team on Nov. 15. He appeared in six games, tallying nine tackles and one forced fumble.

The veteran also played for the New York Jets, New York Giants and Detroit Lions from 2013 through 2019. He was an All-Pro selection in 2016 for the Giants with 86 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

While it is not realistic for Green Bay to expect that type of production, he could give it another veteran presence along the defensive front heading into the playoffs.