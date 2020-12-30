Ron Rivera Says He Made Decision to Cut Dwayne Haskins, Daniel Snyder Supportive

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday he was the one who made the decision to release quarterback Dwayne Haskins this week.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Rivera said: "I made the decision. I informed the owner [Daniel Snyder] of my decision. He was supportive and it was just something I felt we had to do. It was something I felt was in the best interest of both parties."

Rivera added, "I felt it was time to make the move."

Despite Haskins' status as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Rivera cut Haskins after Washington fell 20-13 to the Carolina Panthers last week, dropping Haskins' record as a starter this season to 1-5.

