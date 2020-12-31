Potential Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Julio Jones in 2021

0 of 5

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a new era next year with a new head coach and general manager. A lot of changes could be made this offseason, including the departure of star wide receiver Julio Jones.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported this week that the Falcons have discussed Jones as a possible trade piece this offseason. A move would allow the Falcons to acquire additional assets while offloading the remainder of Jones' contract to jump-start their rebuild.

Plenty of teams will be calling to ask about Jones. The 31-year-old receiver has racked up almost 13,000 yards in his career, and although he's played in just nine games in 2020, he still caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

Virtually every NFL team could use Jones on their roster, but only a handful could realistically afford to take on the remainder of his contact. He is under contract through the 2023 season, with his cap hit counting for at least $19.2 million each year.

Still, teams with the cap space looking for a true No. 1 receiver will be lining up to make a move, so let's take a look at a few realistic destinations and trade packages.