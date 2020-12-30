Report: Cardinals 'Maintain Interest' in Kolten Wong Despite Declining Option

David Dermer/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals "maintain interest" in retaining second baseman Kolten Wong despite declining his $12.5 million option for 2021, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Heyman added the Cardinals still "like him" and that declining the option was "about the price."

The 30-year-old Wong has spent his entire eight-season MLB career with the Cardinals, who drafted him in the first round in 2011. Last season, he hit .265/.350/.326 with a homer, 16 RBI, 26 runs and five stolen bases while winning his second straight Gold Glove award. His best season came in 2019 when he hit .285 with 11 homers, 59 RBI, 61 runs and 24 stolen bases in 148 games, finishing with an OPS of .784.

Were Wong more of a threat at the plate, the Cardinals may not have hesitated to pick up his option given his excellent defense. Perhaps in a different offseason, without the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, they would have picked up that option anyway.

Regardless, Wong is on the market as a consolation prize for teams that miss out in the DJ LeMahieu sweepstakes.

If the Cardinals don't retain Wong, his in-house replacement would be Tommy Edman, who largely played third base last year. That would likely mean moving Matt Carpenter—who rotated between third base, first base and designated hitter last year—back to third base on a more regular basis.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Wong likely won't find a home until LeMahieu signs and sets the market. That price point may determine whether the Cardinals decide they can afford what Wong demands in free agency.