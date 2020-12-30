NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Vince Dunn, Mathew Barzal and MoreDecember 30, 2020
NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Vince Dunn, Mathew Barzal and More
When there wasn't a start date set for the upcoming NHL season, there was a lull in transactions. Teams waited to see how soon they would be returning to the ice for training camp ahead of the new campaign.
Now it's known that the NHL season will begin Jan. 13, so preparations should well be underway. That means teams need to get their rosters in order and make some final moves before the campaign commences.
For some teams, that will mean negotiating with their restricted free agents. In several instances, there are players without contracts, but their former teams still have them under control unless they receive an offer sheet from another team. Expect to see some of these players work out contracts so they're ready to get back on the ice.
Here's some buzz from around the NHL regarding several restricted free agents and more.
Dunn, Blues Appear to Be Getting Close to Deal
Vince Dunn has been a key member of the St. Louis Blues defense the past three seasons, and it appears he's getting close to returning to the team he helped win the Stanley Cup in 2019.
Dunn, a restricted free agent, is making progress in contract discussions with the Blues, according to Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest, who reported that a deal is likely to get done in time for the 24-year-old defenseman to be there for the start of St. Louis' training camp. As one of the teams that made the playoffs last season, the Blues will begin camp on Jan. 3.
It's not too surprising that St. Louis is trying to keep Dunn, who it drafted in the second round in 2015. In his first three seasons with the Blues, Dunn has 82 points (26 goals and 56 assists) in 224 games. He also has two goals and nine assists in 29 playoff games for St. Louis.
Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch also reported that Dunn's agent said the player will be at Blues training camp, which indicates they should soon work out a deal.
Barzal, Islanders Negotiations About to Pick Up?
The New York Islanders are set to begin training camp on Jan. 3, and they still don't have a deal with center Mathew Barzal, one of their top offensive players who is a restricted free agent. However, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, there are likely to be discussions between the two sides in the near future.
"With Islanders camp set to start in a week, contract negotiations with RFA Mat Barzal are expected to pick up, I'm told," Pagnotta tweeted.
Pagnotta noted that a deal wasn't close as of Sunday afternoon, but he said there's been an "open dialogue" featuring "daily talks" between Barzal and the Islanders, adding that the 23-year-old was "set to return to the Island as early as this weekend."
Barzal was selected by New York with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft. Over his first four seasons, he has 207 points (59 goals and 148 assists) in 234 games. Last season, he tallied 19 goals and 41 assists in 68 games, and he had five goals and 12 assists in 22 postseason games.
Bruins Among Teams Interested in Hutton
Will veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara be returning to the Boston Bruins for a 23rd NHL season (and his 15th in Boston)? That remains to be seen. But the Bruins appear to have interest in another defenseman who could provide a boost for them on that end of the ice.
According to Pagnotta, Boston is among the teams that have interest in Ben Hutton, a 27-year-old defenseman who is an unrestricted free agent. Hutton is a five-year NHL veteran who spent last season with the Los Angeles Kings, tallying four goals and 12 assists in 65 games.
Hutton was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Canucks, and he had 70 points (11 goals and 59 assists) in 276 games. He signed with the Kings as a free agent in September 2019.
Hutton had a plus/minus of five last season, marking the first time in his career he had a positive rating. He could end up being a good fit with the Bruins, though Pagnotta noted that the Edmonton Oilers have also shown interest in Hutton this offseason.