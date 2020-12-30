NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Vince Dunn, Mathew Barzal and More

0 of 3

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

When there wasn't a start date set for the upcoming NHL season, there was a lull in transactions. Teams waited to see how soon they would be returning to the ice for training camp ahead of the new campaign.

Now it's known that the NHL season will begin Jan. 13, so preparations should well be underway. That means teams need to get their rosters in order and make some final moves before the campaign commences.

For some teams, that will mean negotiating with their restricted free agents. In several instances, there are players without contracts, but their former teams still have them under control unless they receive an offer sheet from another team. Expect to see some of these players work out contracts so they're ready to get back on the ice.

Here's some buzz from around the NHL regarding several restricted free agents and more.