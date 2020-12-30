NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, More

1 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

If Stafford and Wentz are indeed shopped this offseason, executives told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler they suspect the Indianapolis Colts could pursue either of the two quarterbacks.

Indy signed veteran QB Philip Rivers to a one-year deal ahead of the 2020 season. Rivers has performed admirably, completing over 68 percent of his pass attempts for more than 4,000 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Colts are also in the playoff hunt with a 10-5 mark. However, one AFC exec told Fowler they felt the Colts always regarded the 39-year-old Rivers as a "stopgap" for the next quarterback.

Fowler reported that some within the Lions organization feel the team simply does not have enough around Stafford, which would make him an intriguing trade candidate.

The former No. 1 pick has fought through a number of physical issues to throw for nearly 3,800 yards and 23 touchdowns against nine interceptions. Stafford still boasts tremendous arm talent, and might thrive behind a Colts offensive line that ranks third in the NFL in terms of sacks allowed.

Additionally, Stafford counts for $34.95 million against the salary cap next year, which is of particular note to a Colts team projected to have $66.7 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

Purported interest in Wentz might seem confusing. Even after being benched, the Raleigh native still leads the NFL with 15 interceptions. Wentz also fumbled 10 times and took a league-high 50 sacks.

However, the former No. 2 overall pick was quarterbacking a team with major injury issues on the offensive line and in the receiving corps. As previously mentioned, the Colts have a stronger front, with budding receivers like Michael Pittman Jr. out wide and the capacity to add in free agency.

More notably, acquiring Wentz would reunite him with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was quarterback coach for the Eagles prior to taking the Colts job.

Executives suggested Wentz could restructure his deal in the event he wants to move on, possibly lessening the dead money and making a trade slightly easier.

Regardless, the Colts would seem to be a team to watch this offseason with respect to the quarterback position.