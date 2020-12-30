NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, More

NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, MoreDecember 30, 2020
Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz were once considered the franchise quarterbacks for the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.
However, it is possible both signal-callers could be playing for different teams next season.
Stafford has battled through years of injuries and beatings behind Detroit's offensive line, and he now finds himself on a team in search of a new head coach and general manager.
Wentz, meanwhile, lost his starting job to 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts, and his future in Philly is a big unknown after a tremendously disappointing season.
Here is the latest on Stafford and Wentz, as well as Julio Jones' trade prospects and the outlook for Mitchell Trubisky as quarterback of the Chicago Bears.
Execs Feel Colts Could Trade for Matthew Stafford or Carson Wentz
If Stafford and Wentz are indeed shopped this offseason, executives told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler they suspect the Indianapolis Colts could pursue either of the two quarterbacks.
Indy signed veteran QB Philip Rivers to a one-year deal ahead of the 2020 season. Rivers has performed admirably, completing over 68 percent of his pass attempts for more than 4,000 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Colts are also in the playoff hunt with a 10-5 mark. However, one AFC exec told Fowler they felt the Colts always regarded the 39-year-old Rivers as a "stopgap" for the next quarterback.
Fowler reported that some within the Lions organization feel the team simply does not have enough around Stafford, which would make him an intriguing trade candidate.
The former No. 1 pick has fought through a number of physical issues to throw for nearly 3,800 yards and 23 touchdowns against nine interceptions. Stafford still boasts tremendous arm talent, and might thrive behind a Colts offensive line that ranks third in the NFL in terms of sacks allowed.
Additionally, Stafford counts for $34.95 million against the salary cap next year, which is of particular note to a Colts team projected to have $66.7 million in cap space, per Spotrac.
Purported interest in Wentz might seem confusing. Even after being benched, the Raleigh native still leads the NFL with 15 interceptions. Wentz also fumbled 10 times and took a league-high 50 sacks.
However, the former No. 2 overall pick was quarterbacking a team with major injury issues on the offensive line and in the receiving corps. As previously mentioned, the Colts have a stronger front, with budding receivers like Michael Pittman Jr. out wide and the capacity to add in free agency.
More notably, acquiring Wentz would reunite him with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was quarterback coach for the Eagles prior to taking the Colts job.
Executives suggested Wentz could restructure his deal in the event he wants to move on, possibly lessening the dead money and making a trade slightly easier.
Regardless, the Colts would seem to be a team to watch this offseason with respect to the quarterback position.
Might Julio Jones Be on the Move?
There were multiple big moves for star wide receivers this past offseason, with DeAndre Hopkins heading to Arizona and the Buffalo Bills landing Stefon Diggs.
League personnel feel the market could be ripe for another star wideout to move this spring, and Jeremy Fowler reported Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been "discussed" as a trade piece.
The Falcons have suffered through yet another losing season, one that has seen Jones deal with a hamstring issue for the majority of the campaign.
The two-time All-Pro has played just nine games in 2020. His general injury history, age (32 in February) and $23.05 million cap hit might seem like a red flags for teams looking to upgrade at the receiver position. But there is no question Jones is one of the best in the business when healthy.
Jones is averaging 15.2 yards per reception for his career. He had six consecutive seasons with at least 1,390 receiving yards prior to 2020. Despite the hamstring issues, Jones still managed to rack up 51 receptions for 771 yards in just nine games. The former Alabama star remains as explosive as they come.
Granted, the draft compensation the Falcons would be likely to demand might deter any suitors from seriously pursuing a deal. However, Jones is a legitimate game-changer, and he could put a contender over the top in pursuit of a Super Bowl title.
Mitchell Trubisky Making His Case to Chicago
The Chicago Bears did not pick up quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's fifth-year player option this offseason, a decision that appeared to be warranted after Trubisky lost the starting job to Nick Foles in Week 3.
But the 26-year-old regained the starting role after Foles suffered an injury in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, and his strong play could lead to an interesting decision for Bears general manager Ryan Pace.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported some NFL executives feel Trubisky has played "some of the best football of his career" of late while making the case as to why Chicago should re-sign him. Schefter also reported some within the Bears organization wonder how the season could have gone had Trubisky not been benched in favor of Foles.
The 2017 No. 2 overall pick has strung together strong performances in the last four games after shaking off the rust in a Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Trubisky has completed over 70 percent of his pass attempts in three of the last four games. He also threw for seven touchdowns against just two interceptions, with the Bears putting up at least 30 points in each of the last four weeks.
Suddenly, Chicago controls its own destiny. The Bears can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Packers. Doing so would seriously bolster Trubisky's case, though the Bears might have to consider bringing him back even if they come up short.
