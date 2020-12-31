Super Bowl 2020: Predictions and Odds for Favorites Entering Week 17

Super Bowl 2020: Predictions and Odds for Favorites Entering Week 17December 31, 2020
Heading into Week 17, we can start to fill in our Super Bowl brackets. Which teams are favored to claim the Lombardi Trophy in February?
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't given much reason to doubt their chance at a repeat, but they're not clicking on all cylinders down the stretch. If this club isn't able to flip the playoff switch, we could see them fall in an upset.
Using DraftKings, let's take a look at the Super Bowl odds for clubs that already clinched a spot and remain in the hunt. We'll also take an in-depth look at the top four favorites and predict the playoff fates for each of those teams.
Super Bowl Odds Entering Week 17
Kansas City Chiefs (+190; bet $100 to win $190)
Green Bay Packers (+525)
New Orleans Saints (+700)
Buffalo Bills (+900)
Seattle Seahawks (+1000)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1100)
Baltimore Ravens (+1400)
Pittsburgh Steelers (+2200)
Tennessee Titans (+2800)
Los Angeles Rams (+3300)
Indianapolis Colts (+4000)
Cleveland Browns (+5000)
Miami Dolphins (+6000)
Chicago Bears (+8000)
Arizona Cardinals (+8000)
Dallas Cowboys (+10000)
Washington Football Team (+10000)
New York Giants (+15000)
Kansas City Chiefs (Odds: 19/10)
In the second half of the season, specifically after their Week 11 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't looked as sharp. The unit turned the ball over seven times over the last three games. Yet the reigning champions clinched home-field advantage with one loss to the Silver and Black in Week 5.
Head coach Andy Reid will rest some starters for Week 17 before a first-round bye. The Chiefs should have enough time to fine-tune the offense and flip their gears into playoff mode.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire could return from an ankle sprain and hip strain in the divisional round. He would rejoin a well-rested and fully-loaded offense.
Even if Kansas City's offense struggles with turnovers, its defense can hold teams under 24 points. The Chiefs rank sixth in defensive scoring. Unless this team self-destructs, expect Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win another title.
Prediction: Win Super Bowl
Green Bay Packers (Odds: 21/4)
The Green Bay Packers haven't lost since Week 11 to the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers may win his third MVP award after throwing for 4,059 yards, a league-high 44 touchdowns and just five interceptions heading into Week 17.
If Green Bay earns a victory over the Chicago Bears Sunday, the NFC North champions would secure home-field advantage through the conference championship. On their pathway to the Super Bowl, the Packers could face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round—a team that beat them in Week 6.
Tampa Bay dominated Green Bay in a physical matchup. Rodgers threw two interceptions and took four sacks. The Packers had a similar loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 NFC Championship Game.
The Buccaneers already punched their ticket to the playoffs. If they advance and match up against the Packers, Rodgers could have a rough outing. Tampa Bay has one of the best pass rushes in the league with the third-most sacks (47) and second-most quarterback pressures (174).
Rodgers should take home the prestigious MVP award, but his Packers would go on upset alert if they face the Buccaneers.
Prediction: Lose in NFC Divisional Round
New Orleans Saints (Odds: 7/1)
Drew Brees recovered from a punctured lung and several fractured ribs and suited up in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Since his return, he hasn't played well, completing 34-of-60 pass attempts for 545 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Over the last two games, Brees has racked up yards but completed fewer than 45 percent of his attempts in one contest and threw two interceptions last week.
Brees cannot rely on running back Alvin Kamara to score six touchdowns on a regular basis, especially against playoff competition. He'll need to propel his team to victory or at least pull his weight in the passing game.
The New Orleans Saints field a top-eight scoring offense and defense, but in a quarterback-centric league, Brees' subpar play raises cause for concern.
In the wild-card round, the Saints should beat a banged-up Los Angeles Rams or Arizona Cardinals squad. They can outscore the Chicago Bears if the defense limits Mitchell Trubisky. However, New Orleans won't have the quarterback play to knock off the Seattle Seahawks or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round.
Prediction: Lose in NFC Divisional Round
Buffalo Bills (Odds: 9/1)
The Buffalo Bills have generated a lot of buzz going into Week 17. They've won five consecutive games, and quarterback Josh Allen looks like an MVP candidate. He's thrown for 4,320 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Coming off a three-touchdown performance against the New England Patriots, wideout Stefon Diggs leads the league in receptions (120) and receiving yards (1,459).
Aside from the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills don't have a matchup in the AFC that should scare them.
The Pittsburgh Steelers just snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, but they still struggle to run the ball, ranking last in rushing yards.
Last week, the Green Bay Packers exposed the Tennessee Titans' porous defense, which allows the fourth-most yards and lists 23rd in points allowed. Offensively, the Dolphins struggle with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under center. They rank 15th in scoring.
The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns field top-five ground attacks, but both teams experienced issues in the passing game and list 24th or worse in yards through the air.
The Bills will advance to the AFC Championship for a rematch against the Chiefs, who beat them 26-17 in Week 6. They'll come up short again.
Prediction: Lose in AFC Championship
