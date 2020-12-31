Super Bowl 2020: Predictions and Odds for Favorites Entering Week 17

0 of 5

Heading into Week 17, we can start to fill in our Super Bowl brackets. Which teams are favored to claim the Lombardi Trophy in February?

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't given much reason to doubt their chance at a repeat, but they're not clicking on all cylinders down the stretch. If this club isn't able to flip the playoff switch, we could see them fall in an upset.

Using DraftKings, let's take a look at the Super Bowl odds for clubs that already clinched a spot and remain in the hunt. We'll also take an in-depth look at the top four favorites and predict the playoff fates for each of those teams.