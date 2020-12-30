NFL Playoff Standings 2021: Team-by-Team Records and AFC, NFC ScenariosDecember 30, 2020
NFL Playoff Standings 2021: Team-by-Team Records and AFC, NFC Scenarios
Seven playoff spots are at stake in Week 17 of the NFL season, and the most notable is the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have pole position, but the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks both have a chance to leap the NFC North champions. The winner of that scenario will join the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs as the only teams with a first-round bye in the new-look postseason.
Previously, the playoffs featured four division winners and two spots for wild-card teams. Beginning in 2020, a third wild-card qualifier will join the postseason crowd.
And in both conferences, that race is coming down to the wire.
AFC Standings
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: 12-3 (clinched division)
Miami Dolphins: 10-5
New England Patriots: 6-9
New York Jets: 2-13
AFC North
Pittsburgh Steelers: 12-3 (clinched division)
Cleveland Browns: 10-5
Baltimore Ravens: 10-5
Cincinnati Bengals: 4-10-1
AFC South
Tennessee Titans: 10-5
Indianapolis Colts: 10-5
Houston Texans: 4-11
Jacksonville Jaguars: 1-14
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs: 14-1 (clinched division)
Las Vegas Raiders: 7-8
Los Angeles Chargers: 6-9
Denver Broncos: 5-10
NFC Standings
NFC East
Washington: 6-9
Dallas Cowboys: 6-9
New York Giants: 5-10
Philadelphia Eagles: 4-10-1
NFC North
Green Bay Packers: 12-3 (clinched division)
Chicago Bears: 8-7
Minnesota Vikings: 6-9
Detroit Lions: 5-10
NFC South
New Orleans Saints: 11-4 (clinched division)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10-5
Carolina Panthers: 5-10
Atlanta Falcons: 4-11
NFC West
Seattle Seahawks: 11-4 (clinched division)
Los Angeles Rams: 9-6
Arizona Cardinals: 8-7
San Francisco 49ers: 6-9
AFC Playoff Scenarios
While the Chiefs have earned the No. 1 seed, the Bills and Steelers will be second or third. Buffalo takes No. 2 with a win or a Pittsburgh loss, while the Steelers grab No. 2 with a win and Buffalo loss.
The No. 4 seed will be the AFC South champion. The Titans secure the division with a win or Colts loss, but Indianapolis needs a victory and a Tennessee loss to win the South. Whichever team loses out on this scenario should be a wild-card contender.
Five teams remain in the wild-card hunt.
Titans: If they don't win the AFC South, the Titans need a Miami or Baltimore loss to make the playoffs. Tennessee ends the regular season with the 4-11 Texans.
Dolphins: The surprising Dolphins need a win or a loss from any of Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis to clinch a playoff berth. Miami travels to Buffalo in Week 17.
Ravens: Up against the Joe Burrow-less Bengals, Baltimore has a great opportunity to control their path into the playoffs. If the Ravens win, they're in. But if Cincinnati pulls an upset, the Ravens need either a Cleveland or Indianapolis loss.
Browns: The path to the playoffs is a bit more favorable for Cleveland, which is facing a Pittsburgh team set to rest quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Browns need a win or an Indianapolis loss to end an 18-year playoff drought.
Colts: Indianapolis is the lone AFC squad that doesn't have a controllable scenario. Fortunately for the Colts, they welcome the 1-14 Jaguars to Indy. If the Colts win, they need any of Tennessee, Miami, Baltimore or Cleveland to lose.
NFC Playoff Scenarios
Any of the Packers, Saints and Seahawks could be first, second or third in the official NFC bracket, but Green Bay is best positioned for home-field advantage.
Green Bay can secure the No. 1 seed with a victory over Chicago or if Seattle loses to San Francisco. New Orleans needs all three of a win at Carolina, Green Bay loss and Seattle win. Seattle needs a win, Green Bay loss and New Orleans loss.
The battle for the NFC East is much simpler.
Washington wins the division if it defeats Philadelphia. But if Washington loses, either the Cowboys or Giants will claim the NFC East crown. New York hosts Dallas in Week 17.
Additionally, the wild-card race involving the Rams, Bears and Cardinals is similarly uncomplicated.
Los Angeles hosts Arizona, and the winner is headed to the postseason. And if Chicago upset the Packers, the Bears are in.
The only other scenario is if Arizona wins, the Rams need a Chicago loss to join Arizona in the playoffs.