NFL Playoff Standings 2021: Team-by-Team Records and AFC, NFC Scenarios

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

While the Chiefs have earned the No. 1 seed, the Bills and Steelers will be second or third. Buffalo takes No. 2 with a win or a Pittsburgh loss, while the Steelers grab No. 2 with a win and Buffalo loss.

The No. 4 seed will be the AFC South champion. The Titans secure the division with a win or Colts loss, but Indianapolis needs a victory and a Tennessee loss to win the South. Whichever team loses out on this scenario should be a wild-card contender.

Five teams remain in the wild-card hunt.

Titans: If they don't win the AFC South, the Titans need a Miami or Baltimore loss to make the playoffs. Tennessee ends the regular season with the 4-11 Texans.

Dolphins: The surprising Dolphins need a win or a loss from any of Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis to clinch a playoff berth. Miami travels to Buffalo in Week 17.

Ravens: Up against the Joe Burrow-less Bengals, Baltimore has a great opportunity to control their path into the playoffs. If the Ravens win, they're in. But if Cincinnati pulls an upset, the Ravens need either a Cleveland or Indianapolis loss.

Browns: The path to the playoffs is a bit more favorable for Cleveland, which is facing a Pittsburgh team set to rest quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Browns need a win or an Indianapolis loss to end an 18-year playoff drought.

Colts: Indianapolis is the lone AFC squad that doesn't have a controllable scenario. Fortunately for the Colts, they welcome the 1-14 Jaguars to Indy. If the Colts win, they need any of Tennessee, Miami, Baltimore or Cleveland to lose.