Terrell Owens on Untold Stories: Donovan McNabb Partied Before Super Bowl 39

B/R's Untold Stories

Hall of Famer Terrell Owens has waded back into his Philadelphia Eagles tenure and leveled a significant accusation against former teammate Donovan McNabb.

Owens told B/R's Master Tesfatsion on Untold Stories he heard McNabb had been out the night before the Eagles played the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, losing 24-21. (Watch the full episode exclusively on FB Watch.)

Owens also referenced McNabb's brief time with the Washington Football Team, saying he "can't go to Washington and not beat out Rex Grossman" while still being considered one of the league's top quarterbacks.

McNabb appeared on Untold Stories last January and offered his take on why such a productive partnership with Owens in 2004 flamed out so quickly. He described how Owens helped Philadelphia reach the Super Bowl but was the source of steady drama in the subsequent offseason.

McNabb put up an uneven performance in Super Bowl XXXIX, finishing 30-of-51 for 357 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. The six-time Pro Bowler allegedly vomited in the middle of the fourth quarter, which some used as a referendum on whether he could deliver on the biggest stage. McNabb denied it happened to Tesfatsion.

Owens alluded to the moment when asked why he didn't tag McNabb in a tweet that solicited others to complete a driveway workout challenge in March.

He subsequently told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark that his relationship with McNabb "has deteriorated to the point to where right now, I just don't care anymore."

Time usually heals all wounds. Fifteen years apparently isn't enough to ease the tension between Owens and McNabb.