NFL Playoff Scenarios 2020-21: Browns, Ravens, Titans Clinch with Week 17 Wins

Heading into the final week of the 2020 regular season, there are still seven playoff spots up for grabs between the AFC and NFC on Sunday.

Six of the eight division champions have been crowned, with the NFC East and AFC South still to be decided.

The Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West champs, No. 1 seed)), Buffalo Bills (AFC East champs), Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North champs), Green Bay Packers (NFC North champs), New Orleans Saints (NFC South champs), Seattle Seahawks (NFC West champs) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (wild card) know that they are in.

The AFC playoff picture is the easiest to parse out, so let's start there.

Per NFL.com's updated postseason scenarios, the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins will clinch wild-card berths with wins. The Tennessee Titans will win the AFC South with a win over the Houston Texans, or an Indianapolis Colts loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Indianapolis needs to beat the Jaguars and have the Titans lose to win the division. Tennessee can lose and still make the playoffs, if the Ravens lose to the Cincinnati Bengals or Dolphins lose to the Buffalo Bills.

The Colts have a path to playoffs if they lose to Jacksonville, but it would require one of the Ravens, Browns or Dolphins to lose or tie in Week 17.

In the NFC, the Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams matchup is a play-in game with the winner locking up a wild-card spot. The Rams can also get in if that game finishes in a tie.

The Chicago Bears will also earn a wild-card berth if they beat the Packers. They can also clinch if the Rams beat the Cardinals.

The NFC East will be determined in primetime with the Washington Football Team able to clinch with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC. If Washington loses, the Dallas Cowboys will get the playoff spot as long as they beat the New York Giants in an afternoon kickoff.

There's also a battle for the top seed and home-field advantage in the NFC. The Packers control their destiny if they beat or tie the Bears or the Seahawks lose or tie against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Saints will get the No. 1 seed if they beat the Carolina Panthers, the Seahawks win and Green Bay loses. The Seahawks will earn the first-round bye with a win, a Packers loss and a Saints loss or tie.

Thanks to the expanded playoff field, only one team in each conference gets a bye in the playoffs. The Chiefs know they don't have to worry about playing again until Jan. 16 or 17.