    J.T. Realmuto Rumors: Phillies Haven't Made Official Contract Offer to Star FA

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    FILE - In this July 6, 2020, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto throws to second base during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    If the Philadelphia Phillies want to re-sign J.T. Realmuto, they don't appear to be in a rush to get a contract done with the All-Star catcher.  

    Per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Phillies have yet to make a formal offer to Realmuto's camp even though the two sides have had conversations. 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Winners & Losers of the Yu Darvish Trade

      @ZachRymer breaks down the winners and losers of yesterday's blockbuster trade 👀

      Winners & Losers of the Yu Darvish Trade
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Winners & Losers of the Yu Darvish Trade

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Phillies Should Be Proactive in Bolstering the Bench

      Phillies Should Be Proactive in Bolstering the Bench
      Philadelphia Phillies logo
      Philadelphia Phillies

      Phillies Should Be Proactive in Bolstering the Bench

      Leo Morgenstern
      via PHILLY SPORTS NETWORK

      Phillies Still Focused on Realmuto

      Phillies Still Focused on Realmuto
      Philadelphia Phillies logo
      Philadelphia Phillies

      Phillies Still Focused on Realmuto

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      SD’s 2021 Starting Rotation 🔥

      Good luck against this squad with Blake Snell and Yu Darvish next season

      SD’s 2021 Starting Rotation 🔥
      MLB logo
      MLB

      SD’s 2021 Starting Rotation 🔥

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report