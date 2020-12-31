How These 4 NFL Teams Can Escape from Salary-Cap Hell in 2021

0 of 4

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

The cap-space tightrope NFL teams walk—especially contenders—should prove more interesting than usual this offseason.

Given the unorthodox 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL's salary cap could see a reduction in response to revenue losses.

That would be especially problematic for teams already in financial trouble before any cutbacks. With the agreed cap floor of $175 million, a handful of teams have a staggering negative cap balance of at least $20 million, and one even sits at $96 million over the cap. Only one, the Green Bay Packers, has an easy single move that will make things easier (restructuring Aaron Rodgers' deal).

Let's look at the teams most in the red and figure out how their front offices can manage the dramatic balance sheets.